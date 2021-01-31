Lusaka ready: Over 900 schools fumigated

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

OVER 900 schools in Lusaka have been fumigated in readiness for reopening tomorrow.

This was done through an initiative called ‘safe back to school’ module by Lusaka City Council (LCC) in partnership with the District Education Board Secretary’s (DEBS) office.

LCC director of public health Edgar Mulwanda said in an interview the local authority has established a good working relationship with DEBS to combat the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“We have 900 plus schools in Lusaka and these include community, private and government schools and all these have been fumigated to ensure that the learners are safe,” Mr Mulwanda said.

Mr Mulwanda said as a single entity, the authority could not manage going round the schools but had to bring teachers and