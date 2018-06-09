Lusaka mayoral by-election set for July 26

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has set July 26 as date for the mayoral by-election in Lusaka.ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse said in a statement yesterday that elections for council chairpersons will also take place in seven districts.

Ms Chimanse named the districts as Chasefu, Chipangali, Kasenengwa, Lumezi, Lusangazi, Chifunabuli and Chilanga.

She said on the same day, ward by-elections will take place for Chachacha, Lwambazi, Kangwena, Kanongesha, Kanyama and Looma.