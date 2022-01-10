Lusaka man in court for stealing ‘Word of God’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A SALES assistant has been taken to court for allegedly stealing 2,500 Bibles worth over K360,000 from Bible Society of Zambia. William Ngwenya, 22, of John Laing Township in Lusaka, is charged with theft by servant. Between March 29 and July 15 last year in Lusaka, employed as a sales assistant by Bible Society of Zambia, Ngwenya allegedly stole 2,500 bibles, 224 branded packaging bags, four bible covers, and three stationery materials. The youth is also accused of stealing two literature books. All the Bible Gospel of Zambia properties allegedly stolen by Ngwenya are valued at K367,318. Ngwenya allegedly stole ‘the Word of God’ and other literature books, which he started reselling. When he first appeared in court, Ngwenya denied the charge before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha. And when he appeared before magistrate Makalicha on Thursday, Ngwenya informed the court that his lawyer was not available. The matter was adjourned to a later date for continuation of trial. Meanwhile, a youth of Lusaka has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in 23 grammes of cocaine. David Phiri, 43, of Kaunda Square Stage II Township, was charged with trafficking in narcotic substances. On December 2 last year, Phiri trafficked in 23.87 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority.

When he appeared before magistrate Trevor Kasanda on Friday, he pleaded guilty to the charge. “I admit the charge. I bought it (cocaine),” he said. Evidence before the court was that on CLICK TO READ MORE