Lusaka, Los Angeles ties important – First Lady

January 21, 2019
FROM left: Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee member Mwelwa Mulenga, Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga, First Lady Esther Lungu, Zambia’s Deputy Ambassador to Washington DC James Chisenga and Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee chairman Ernestine Robertson attending a meeting. The First Lady is in California where she is expected to receive fire trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust by the Los Angeles-Lusaka Sister City Committee and the Mayor of Los Angeles in the United States of America on Saturday. PICTURE: THOMAS NSAMA/STATE HOUSE

MUMBA MWANSA, Los Angeles, USA
ZAMBIA is keen to further strengthen the over 50 years partnership with the Los Angeles–Lusaka Sister City Committee, to foster social and economic development, First Lady Esther Lungu has said.
Mrs Lungu, who is also founder of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, said the partnership is a blessing to the country because the committee is undertaking a number of projects in education, water and http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

