Lusaka Legacy Resort ready for market competition

STEPHEN PHIRI, Chongwe

ZAMBIANS should take time and sample Lusaka Legacy Resort and Conference Centre hospitality, general manager Phinias Mufwaya has said.

Mr Mufwaya said the US$8 million investment situated in Chongwe is a wonderful place for families to spend their weekends and holidays.

He said the facility has 60 rooms – two presidential suites and 58 standard rooms.

A presidential suite costs K5,000 while a standard room fetches K2,750.

"We are inviting Zambians to sample opportunities and enjoy great service and support the rise of the hospitality industry. A good number of international travellers frequent Lusaka Legacy Resort," Mr Mufwaya, who was with