Lusaka hygiene by-law complete

DOREEN NAWA, LUSAKA

LUSAKA City Council (LCC) has finished formulating a by-law on-site sanitation and sludge management.

The draft by-law is aimed at regulating sanitation challenges that Lusaka has been facing.

Speaking during the just-ended review workshop, LCC director of public health Edgar Mulwanda said the local authority has been working on the by-law for close to two years, and that the document journey has been technical CLICK TO READ MORE