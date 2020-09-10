Lusaka house ‘petrol-bombed’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

SIX members of the same family are nursing burns after the house they were sleeping in was petrol-bombed by unknown people in Matero Township.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of yesterday, left household goods gutted.

A check at the house yesterday found some residents having a look at what has been left of the house while others were consoling Peter Kalyata, owner of the house and his wife, Harriet, on their loss.

Mr Kalyata, 63, broke down while narrating how he was burnt on his hand, back and head as he tried to rescue his grandchildren and