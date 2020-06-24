Lusaka Golf Club set for new lease of life

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER previous attempts to engage a developer to upgrade the Lusaka Golf Club were blocked through court processes, the country’s biggest golf facility can perhaps now look to a new era.

This follows the signing of a deal worth over US$100 million between the club and Time Projects Properties Limited.

The deal will see Time Projects demolishing the current Lusaka Golf Club house and constructing a new one of international standards. They will also redesign the golf course to make it more challenging.

In the eventual phases, the company will also construct a five-star hotel, an office park and