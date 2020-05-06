Lusaka gets body bath machine

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

IN AN effort to help fight COVID-19, Lusaka engineer Shanhneth Sul has donated 100 full body sanitising machines worth US$400,000 to the Lusaka City Council.

The machines will be distributed to markets, bus stations and shopping malls in the city.

Receiving the first donated equipment yesterday, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said the machines are user-friendly and that the chemicals are as simple as those used in ordinary sanitisers.

Mr Sampa said load-shedding will not affect the use of the sanitising machines because they also have a provision for solar power.

"We are grateful to you for designing such a machine, especially during this time when Government is looking for stakeholders that can