Lusaka floods: We’re able to mitigate them

ANALYSIS: RICHARD BANDA

SOMETIMES we ask this question: what is the relationship between public sector and private sector?

The question is being asked daily because of escalating challenges in our economy. Currently, in Zambia, the relationship is extremely bad. Public sector players feel they are more qualified, experienced personnel than those in the private sector.

The public sector can’t pay attention or listen to anything from the private sector and yet a complete circle must be a combination of both.

Under scrutiny observation, the private sector discharges responsibilities diligently, properly within projected targets. Quick decision-making is at hand.

WATER AND SANITATION

This can’t be done by the public sector or commercial water utility companies only. This needs both private and public sectors. It is very involving and requires professionalism, creativity, innovative ideas, interactions and aggressive approaches to prevailing problems. A study on coupling ground water protection and sustainable sanitation and town planning should be conducted professionally.

CURBING FLOODS

In addition to professionalism, there is need for innovations, creativity and aggressive approaches. Mitigation of floods in Lusaka and parts of the country require intensive, physical and comprehensive research. Lusaka is composed of rocky surface, which is both dolomatic and calcites. This rock outgrows in many areas of the town. Hence, the water solution has plenty nitrates. Lusaka has almost 43 unplanned compounds, which contribute to difficulties to surface water run-off.

ELIMINATION OF PREVAILING EPIDEMICS

Early February 2018, we decided to visit the Ministry of Water and Sanitation Protection in view of prevailing floods in Lusaka and parts of the country. We were led to engineers’ offices and narrated the intention/ purpose of our visit: “We are able to cub floods in Lusaka and other parts of the country.’’

“Are you foreign investors and if you are, which country are you coming from?’’ the engineers asked us. “So you mean only foreign investors can mitigate the floods?’’ we asked them as well.

We are a local Zambian contractor specialised in water and sanitation and based in Lusaka. They showed us the office of the secretary of the permanent secretary. So our fellow Zambian engineers only believed foreign investors are the best in terms of mitigating floods in our country.

The secretary advised us to write to the permanent secretary. We wrote and two weeks later, we received the reply. He advised us to write a concept note on the subject matter of curbing floods in Lusaka. In three months, a physical research was done and a concept note was produced. On August 8, the concept note was sent to the following offices:

1. Ministry of Water and Sanitation – Permanent Secretary

2. Lusaka Mayor/ Town Clerk

3. Lusaka Province Minister

4. Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary

5. Office of the Vice-President, DMMU (national co-ordinator)

6. (PACRA) case of copyright

Since then, only the Office of the Vice-President responded and referred us to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and the Lusaka mayor, and encouraged us that it was a brilliant innovative idea. We made several follow-ups to the ministry, but to no avail. Early this year, we were told that there is a new permanent secretary and we went and dropped another copy of a concept note.

TECHNICALITIES

Lusaka water supply is two-fold (i) abstraction from Kafue, and (ii) boreholes situated in flooding areas.

The mixture of the of the two needs serious attention. Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company has over 100 boreholes in some flooding zones. As earlier indicated, Lusaka ground rock formation is of dolomatic and calcites, which is very porous. Prevention of pollution of aquifer through regulations of toxic substances that permeate the ground and mitigation of floods should be conducted not less than 10 metres in all strategic pit-latrine flooding which discharges in the existing water sources. Hence, historically, logistically, when there are no heavy rains, there is zero recording of outbreaks of cholera. When there are heavy rains, cholera centres are created.

Mitigation of floods means basic elimination of epidemics, etc. We do not understand why the Ministry of Water and Sanitation is not responding to our concept note.

Meanwhile, the problems of floods are still at hand. The answer can be no or yes or we need to go to the round table for further technical analysis.

Cholera and other waterborne diseases are preventable. We wonder why the Ministry of Health plays a big role in cholera cases. Cholera is a waterborne disease and will never be an airborne disease.

Cholera is under the programme of water and sanitation and not Ministry of Health. We urge our fellow engineers in the public sector to curb the vice by making independent decisions, not fearing to be fired. Today, we humbly pronounce that we are able to mitigate floods and eliminate epidemics.

We can use 80 percent of resources used per rainy season both from the Ministry of Health and from the Office of the Vice-President under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

Our concept note is in public offices mentioned above and for those who can further advise us they can contact the author.

The author is a water and sanitation technologist.