Lusaka flood victims get food

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has distributed 2,240 bags of mealie-meal to flood victims in Lusaka district’s seven constituencies.

District Commissioner Maximo Kankomba said the mealie-meal is being distributed especially in the most affected constituency of Kanyama.

“Officers from the Ministry of Community Development are currently distributing the mealie-meal in Lusaka district to flood victims and this exercise will continue until April this year CLICK TO READ MORE