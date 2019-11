NANCY SIAME and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

ENROLMENT for Grade One pupils in Lusaka has been suspended until modalities are put in place to ensure that the process is done in a smooth manner.

Minister of General Education David Mabumba said in an interview yesterday that enrolments have been suspended in Lusaka until a credible system is developed and implemented.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/