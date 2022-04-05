Lusaka correctional facilities overcrowded

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ALL the six correctional facilities in Lusaka Province are heavily congested with close to 4,000 inmates, among them 300 illegal immigrants who should soon be deported to decongest the penitentiaries.

Against the holding capacity of 1,217, correctional facilities in the province are overcrowded with 3,830 inmates presently.

This came to light yesterday during the opening of the April Lusaka region criminal session before Lusaka High Court judge Twaambo Musonda.

Presenting a state of reformatories report, Lusaka Central Correctional Facility officer-in-charge Teddy Silwamba gave a breakdown of the inmate population for each of the six jails in Lusaka.

The court heard that Lusaka Central Correctional Facility alone hosts 1,286, the highest, while Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility has 962 detainees, with CLICK TO READ MORE