Lusaka City Council to rake in millions

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council is collecting over K100,000 every day from Intercity Bus Terminus and City Market since last week when it took charge of operations.

Revenue is expected to double once the two facilities are fully operational

Since assuming power after the August 12 general election, the United Party for National Development (UPND) ordered the elimination of cadres in bus stations and markets countrywide to enable councils, who are mandated to collect revenue from the facilities, to execute their functions effectively.

Despite City Market operating at half capacity, the local authority is collecting on average K55,000 and K55,000 is being raked at