Lusaka City Council launches ‘Jik the Water’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IN AN effort to combat cholera, Gatbro International, in partnership with Reckitt Benckiser and Lusaka City Council have launched a campaign called “Jik the Water” to sensitise members of the public to use the disinfectant to purify drinking water.

It is the first time that Jik will be used to purify drinking water as most of the people are used to chlorine.

Speaking during the launch at the Civic Centre yesterday, Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba in a speech read on his behalf by Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula ward councillor Lackson Sakala urged members of the public to use Jik to purify their water.

Mr Kalumba expressed concern at the indiscriminate dumping of garbage into…