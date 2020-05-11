Lusaka City Council divided over beer

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has differed with the city council’s public relations department on whether people should be allowed to drink beer from restaurants or not.

On Saturday, Lusaka City Council public relations manager George Sichimba issued a statement in which he outlined the requirements business owners who have been allowed to operate will follow.

The requirements include prohibiting liquor consumption on business premises like restaurants and operators being required to pay certification fees.

“I am disassociating myself from that statement because I did not authorise it to be released. I had a meeting with Minister of Local Government Charles Banda on how the presidential directives will be implemented.

"We did not say people will not be allowed to drink beer from restaurants. How do you decide what people should drink after