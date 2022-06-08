Lusaka CBD women traders urged to ensure cleanliness

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

AS Zambia prepares to host the African Union (AU) summit next month, United Party for National Development (UPND) Independence ward vice-secretary Diana Chomba has called on female traders operating within the central business district (CBD) to lead by example in maintaining a clean environment as women are known for cleanliness.

Ms Chomba said female traders should not be found among people who are behind indiscriminate disposal of waste in the CBD. She said this during a meeting where Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata met with various stakeholders to strategise on how to rid the CBD of the filth that is along Freedom Way and Lumumba Road. “I am calling upon women because most of us leave our homes daily to come and trade in town, but in so doing, we need to keep the environment clean,” she said. And among the stakeholders, Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) country coordinator Conrad Muwina called for a mind-set change among the people if the city is to permanently end indiscriminate disposal of waste. Pastor Muwina, who led a team of UAF members in a clean-up exercise of Freedom Way last Saturday, said the dirt that the foundation collected did not CLICK TO READ MORE