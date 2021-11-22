The first 1xBet betting shop in Zambia opened its doors to sports lovers and people that want to make money by supporting their favorite teams and athletes. The shop can be found in Lusaka, more precisely at the Kalikiliki bus station, offers the same excellent services as all the other 1xBet locations in Africa and the online website.

Besides being able to take advantage of high odds and a multitude of betting markets for the most popular sporting events on the planet, at 1xBet’s Lusaka shop, people took part in the opening promotional event. Lucky Elevet players who visited the new betting shop in the capital of Zambia received exciting prizes, as follows:

1st prize – a smartphone Techno Spark 7, branded cap and T-shirt

from the 2nd to the 11th – branded cap and T-shirt

All Zambian players in Lusaka are welcome to visit the venue to discover a bookmaker that always puts the players first and helps them transforming dreams into reality. So visit the Lusaka betting shop right now and start your winning journey!