Lusaka at standstill

CHOMBA MUSIKA, STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

BUSINESS in Lusaka came to a near standstill yesterday as defence forces swung into action and closed all markets and most shops to pave way for thorough cleaning of the cholera ravaged city.

And President Edgar Lungu has appealed to vendors and other traders to cooperate with defence forces as they clean the city to halt the further spread of cholera which has so far claimed 41 lives since it broke out on October 6 last year.

Most residents were caught off guard as they, as usual went to buy goods only to find markets and shops in townships and the central business district closed.

The cleaning exercise follows President Lungu’s directive to the three defence wings – army, air force and national service – to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/