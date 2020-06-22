Lupososhi district sees light

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AFTER leaving school 10 years ago and failing to raise money to obtain tertiary education, Mambwe Bwalya of Kapambwe ward in Lupososhi district started a small business to earn an income.

Mr Bwalya has, however, failed to expand his business because some merchandise which he wishes to trade in such as fish cannot be stored due to lack of power in the area.

The upstart businessman is ready to expand his business by opening a barbershop and buying a fridge to sell perishable goods once the area is connected to power.

“I have waited for this [power] for a long time. I am now assured that my business will grow because I can diversify in other kinds of businesses,” said Mr Bwalya.

He added: “There is a lot of fish around here but it cannot be stored for sale because right now there is no power. My dream has also been to open a barbershop because we do not have one around here.”

Lupososhi was declared a district in 2008 by President Edgar Lungu in order to decentralise development, but since then, the area has had no power.

Thanks to the Rural Electrification Authority (REA), the area will by November this year be connected to the national grid.

Apart from connecting the community, the K7.3 million project will see the connection of six schools and