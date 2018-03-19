Luo warns on CBU protests

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Higher Education Nkandu Luo says people calling for the resignation of Copperbelt University (CBU) vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma are not doing the institution any good.

And Mrs Luo has urged the media to help restore the old glory that the CBU and the University of Zambia (UNZA) had by reporting responsibly on matters to do with the institutions.

Professor Luo said a university cannot function effectively when some people say they cannot work with a vice-chancellor because he travels too much.

