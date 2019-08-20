Lungu’s tour of north

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ON ARRIVAL at Kasama Airport, President Edgar Lungu took time to explain the importance of his countrywide working visits which some sections of society have questioned in light of the austerity measures being undertaken by Government.

The President was checking on development projects in Northern and Muchinga provinces.

“You are the people who voted for me and I have to visit you and see if what we promised is being implemented,” he told residents who went to welcome him at the airport. “I need first-hand information on the status of development.”

Appreciating the crucial role that traditional leaders play in the development agenda, the President flew to Mungwi, where he called on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba.

Here, he pledged to work with chiefs in implementing development projects in rural areas.