Lungu’s son quizzed as ex-minister loses house

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s son, Dalitso, made an appearance before the Government Joint Investigations Team where he was questioned over nine vehicles believed to have been acquired illegally. Mr Lungu made an appearance at Zambia Police Service headquarters alongside his lawyers Charles Changano and Isaac Simbeye, who told journalists that their client has proof of ownership of the vehicles, which include a tipper truck. Mr Changano said Mr Lungu proved that the vehicles were bought by his company, Saloid Limited, and has documents to that effect from Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

"There is nothing wrong for a company to own vehicles," he said. "So there is nothing that we can be looking for any further. We hope the police can take the vehicles back [to Mr Lungu's company]." Mr Changano said police, who were professional during the course of the interview, were merely acting on information received from some members of the public. "The police received information and, based on that, have done their part, but what we