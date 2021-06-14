Lungu’s done very well – Haabazoka

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ECONOMIST Lubinda Haabazoka cautioned Zambians to be wary of doomsayers that seek to paint President Edgar Lungu with a dark brush even when his economic fundamentals seek to reduce poverty and create jobs.

“If it wasn’t for President Lungu’s intervention, there would be a litany of job losses on the Copperbelt right now at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines, but because he did a timely intervention, hundreds of jobs were saved. That is commendable, let’s give credit where it’s due,” Dr Haabazoka said.

Through relevant bodies, Government took over the running of the two mines to save thousands of jobs which previous owners sought to dispense with.

The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president and University of Zambia lecturer said those condemning President Lungu about the current economic challenges must be fair and consider that there is a CLICK TO READ MORE