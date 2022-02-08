Lungu’s aide in trouble

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s aide-de-camp Chisanga Chanda has been arrested and charged for allegedly aiding a murder suspect.

But his lawyer, Makebi Zulu, says his client was being subjected to questions not related to the arrest.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement yesterday that Mr Chanda, 53, a deputy commissioner of police of house number 8004 Brentwood, Woodlands in Lusaka, has been charged with being an accessory-after-the-fact in a felony.

An accessory-after-the-fact is someone who assists a person who has committed a crime with knowledge that such a person committed a crime to avoid arrest or punishment.

An accessory-after-the-fact may be held liable for, among other things, obstruction of justice.

"It is alleged that Mr Chanda, on unknown date, but between October 1, 2019 and February 4, 2022 in Lusaka, did receive or assist a