PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu was yesterday among southern African leaders who witnessed the official signing of a peace agreement between Mozambique National Resistance Army (RENAMO) and that country’s government.
Earlier in the day, President Lungu met his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, at that country's State House, where they had private talks.
Lungu witnesses Mozambique peace deal
