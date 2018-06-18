Lungu wins praise on economic actions

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ECONOMISTS and the civil society have commended President Edgar Lungu for showing political will to control the country’s debt levels and enhance economic growth.On Friday, Government announced several measures aimed at enhancing economic stability such as indefinite postponement of contraction of all pipeline debt until it is brought back to moderate distress.

Government will cancel some of the current contracted loans that have not been disbursed to reduce debt service outlays.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/