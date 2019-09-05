Lungu welcomes UPND offer on food

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has welcomed the proposal by two United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) to work with Government in addressing the hunger situation in some parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa and his Mbabala counterpart Ephraim Belemu said they had opted to promote politics of engagement and not confrontation in addressing the hunger situation in some parts of the country.