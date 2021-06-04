Lungu warns about know-it-all politicians

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Milenge

ZAMBIANS have been advised to be wary of politicians who promise to solely solve their problems if ushered into office because such are unrealistic leaders who never even speak positively about the country.President Edgar Lungu said the electorate should not be cheated by some contenders in the August 12 general elections that they will end all their socio-economic problems using individual wisdom.“Knowledge and wisdom are not deposited in only one person. That is why when we pray, we ask for wisdom from God like Solomon did in the Bible.“Some claim that one person can solve all our problems. Only God can solve all our problems,” the head of State said.He said this when he CLICK TO READ MORE