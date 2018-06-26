Lungu wants East hospitals on grid

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to connect 26 health facilities in Chipata, Kasenengwa and Chipangali districts to the national grid to enhance the electronic health records management system.

And the President has said the opening of phase one Chipata District Hospital has reduced the distance people cover to access first level hospital services and has decongested Chipata Central Hospital.

The head of State said this on Sunday when he commissioned the K10 million phase one Chipata District Hospital.

He directed REA to ensure that the 26 health facilities are connected to the national grid by next month.

“My government will roll out the electronic health records management system to 26 health facilities in Chipata, Kasenengwa and Chipangali districts by the end CLICK TO READ MORE