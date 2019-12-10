News

Lungu wants all corrupt officers punished

December 10, 2019
1 Min Read
FROM left: Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, President Edgar Lungu and Vice-President Inonge Wina at State House. This was shortly after Dr Miti was sworn in yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
NO AGENTS of corruption will enjoy freedom because they will face the wrath of the law regardless of their standing in society, President Edgar Lungu has assured various stakeholders, including cooperating partners.
President Lungu says few selfish individuals pocket funds for provision of public services thereby denying people, especially the poor, access to healthcare, education and proper sanitation, among others.
“It is heart-breaking to see the levels of abuse and embezzlement of public resources which continue to be revealed in the Auditor General’s report and CLICK TO READ MORE

