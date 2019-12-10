Lungu wants all corrupt officers punished

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NO AGENTS of corruption will enjoy freedom because they will face the wrath of the law regardless of their standing in society, President Edgar Lungu has assured various stakeholders, including cooperating partners.

President Lungu says few selfish individuals pocket funds for provision of public services thereby denying people, especially the poor, access to healthcare, education and proper sanitation, among others.

“It is heart-breaking to see the levels of abuse and embezzlement of public resources which continue to be revealed in the Auditor General’s report and CLICK TO READ MORE