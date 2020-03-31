Lungu views flooded villages

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday got first-hand information on the devastation that floods have caused to more than 20 villages in Luapula and Northern provinces.

Accompanied by his senior private secretary, Daniel Siwo, and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, the President had an aerial view of the damaged houses and affected crop fields in the two worst-hit provinces.

He, however, did not address the affected families because the helicopters could not land in view of the restrictions on public gatherings following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

President Lungu said the DMMU will provide food supplies and CLICK TO READ MORE