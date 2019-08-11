Lungu urges ZAFFICO to spread

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Nakonde

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) to scale up the forest plantation programme to other parts of the country to create more jobs for the youth.

And the President is worried about the rate at which trees are being cut in Muchinga Province because of farming methods like Chitemene (mass cutting down of trees in readiness for cultivation) which contribute to deforestation.