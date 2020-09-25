Lungu urges UN to ease pressure on developing countries

CHAPADONGO LUNGU

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to call for cancellation of debt or relief for developing member countries whose economies have been wrecked by coronavirus.

The President is also seeking enhanced collaboration in research for the vaccination and cure for the virus that has left even the most resilient economies reeling in its wake.

Mobilisation of resources from the local and international community is, therefore, important, President Lungu told the UN yesterday during its first-ever virtual conference.

Close to one million people have died globally since the disease broke out early this year, forcing countries to come up with several strategies to deal with it. – CLICK TO READ MORE