Lungu urges partnerships for prisoners

MWILA NTAMBI and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says partnerships between Government, the Church and the business community are critical in ensuring better management of inmates.And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has thanked business houses on the Copperbelt for agreeing to employ qualified former inmates after they are released from prison.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili, President Lungu hailed the outstanding partnerships by stakeholders, especially on the Copperbelt, that have resulted in better management of inmates.