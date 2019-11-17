News

Lungu urges chiefs to tell truth on development

November 17, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (right) accompanied by Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale (centre) inspecting the Chipata-Vubwi road in Vubwi yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

CHOMBA MUSIKA and MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Lundazi
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu wants traditional leaders to be free to inform him about Government’s shortcomings so that he can have a true picture of the country’s development status.
The head of State says chiefs are at liberty to share the various challenges their chiefdoms face because some Government officials in Lusaka may “suppress negative reports”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

