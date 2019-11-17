Lungu urges chiefs to tell truth on development

CHOMBA MUSIKA and MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Lundazi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu wants traditional leaders to be free to inform him about Government’s shortcomings so that he can have a true picture of the country’s development status.

The head of State says chiefs are at liberty to share the various challenges their chiefdoms face because some Government officials in Lusaka may "suppress negative reports".