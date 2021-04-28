Lungu urges African leaders to invest in training health workers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, MUMBA MBEWE

Lusaka

AFRICAN leaders should focus on building their respective countries’ health care capacities by training more health workers in various specialities to keep the continent’s population healthy and productive.

President Edgar Lungu said as Africa’s population grows to almost 1.4 billion, leaders on the continent should prioritise strengthening health care systems.

“I urge African leaders and all of you to focus on building our health care capacity and train more and more health care providers in various specialties,” the head of State said.

He was speaking yesterday when he opened the Eighth Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa-Asia Luminary virtual conference being hosted by Zambia and co-chaired by First Lady Esther Lungu.

Over 2,000 people, among them health care providers, policy-makers, and academia and researchers, are attending the three-day conference.

The meeting is aimed at contributing to social and economic development of Africa and Asia.

President Lungu said African leaders should invest in health care capacity because they are accountable for the decisions they make on behalf of their people.

“I believe that stronger political commitment, purposeful and strategic partnerships are key to improving health outcomes and the well-being of all people in the world, especially in Africa,” he said.

The President said the conference, whose delegates are from 70 countries, accords Africa an opportunity to discuss different strategies that can be used to overcome health and social challenges to improve access to equitable and quality health care.

“This will help us see how we can improve the lives of our people in line with the United Nations Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development,” he said.

The head of State said countries in the region should adhere to public health guidelines provided by experts in various countries in the wake of coronavirus.

He also called on African first ladies to continue prioritising human capital development through capacity building programmes in their countries.

The President extolled Merck Foundation for its smart strategies to enhance health care services through provision of critical and underserved specialty training to Zambian medical doctors.

“I am happy and encouraged that Merck Foundation has partnered with African governments, including Zambia, to reshape our human capital development landscape by providing more than 85 Zambian doctors with specialised training in many fields,” he said.

And Mrs Lungu, who is among the 19 African first ladies attending the conference, said Merck Foundation has continued to play a crucial role in building capacity among health workers.

Mrs Lungu said the foundation has further continued breaking the stigma and discrimination associated with infertility.

“It’s my expectation that whatever will be discussed during the next three days will be accompanied by a monitoring framework so that we can measure progress as we journey on,” she said.

Merck Foundation Board of Trustees chairperson Frank Haverkamp commended African governments for partnering with the organisation in building capacity and training health care providers in various specialities even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The effects of COVID-19 have been more severe than we all expected across the globe some year ago.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of focusing on building health care capacity and training medical staff at all levels,” he said.

Professor Haverkamp said over 1,100 doctors in 42 African and Asian countries have benefitted from the Foundation’s speciality training scholarships.

He said last year, Merck Foundation enrolled over 400 African doctors in various courses, a move anticipated to significantly improve provision of quality health care on the continent.