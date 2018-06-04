News

Lungu turns down night meeting

June 4, 2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chilanga
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says an opposition political party leader plans to send an emissary to arrange for a meeting with him to be held at night to discuss pressing national issues.He has, however, refused to hold meetings at night because his administration has embraced an open-door and transparent policy on national matters.
President Lungu said this in Chilanga yesterday when he addressed a campaign rally to drum up support for Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Maria Langa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

