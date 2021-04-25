Lungu, Tshisekedi talk unity

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa.

The two leaders met in the African Union Arena in Kinshasa and agreed that works on the Kasomeno-Mwenda Toll Road must begin so that business between the two countries is enhanced.

President Lungu emphasised that work on the project must not be delayed by bureaucracy.

President Lungu invited President Tshisekedi to the commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge in May.

This is according to a statement issued by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

The President said the invitation is important so that DRC could be inspired by what Zambia and CLICK TO READ MORE