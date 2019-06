STEVEN MVULA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

VISITING Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi yesterday met President Edgar Lungu at State House and discussed a wide range of issues, particularly on trade and security.

Mr Tshisekedi is in the country for a two-day official visit and will today open the 55th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/