Lungu to request for voter registration extension

STEVEN MVULA

Itezhi Tezhi

WITH the voter registration exercise, which began on November 9, 2020, scheduled to end tomorrow, there is a ray of hope for an extension.

President Edgar Lungu has promised to request the electoral body to consider extending the exercise.

Responding to a request by headmen and women of Itezhi Tezhi for an extension during a meeting he had with

them yesterday, President Lungu promised to engage the commission.

He, however, said the issue of voter registration has nothing to do with the President of the republic

as his role is to ensure the treasury has money to fund the commission.