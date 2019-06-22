Lungu to lead 1,200 in ICR

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Madison Life Inter- Company Relay (ICR) takes centre stage in Lusaka today with over 1,000 runners and walkers led by fit enthusiast President Edgar Lungu taking to the track at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

President Lungu, who is not new to this kind of competition as he is a regular runner who conducts weekly exercises, will compete in the 10 kilometres race and the 400 metres health walk. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/