Lungu tells investigative agencies to be serious

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AGENCIES charged with investigating alleged cases of corruption and abuse of office should be serious, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu wants institutions responsible for investigating corruption and similar vices to take their job seriously when probing such matters because in the past, few have been successfully prosecuted.

As a result, the head of State has been slow to act on allegations of corruption that are taken to him because Government lost a lot of credible and hard-working individuals in the civil service and ministerial positions on account of mere allegations.

“Others of course have fallen short in terms of conduct and serious allegations which were made against them. So, we have allowed the institutions charged with the responsibility of investigating each and every allegation of misconduct or corruption to investigate without hindrance CLICK TO READ MORE