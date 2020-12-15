Lungu tells DEC boss not to disclose confidential information

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PUBLIC office-bearers who take oath and swear to protect the Constitution should not be swayed by the election fever and begin to disclose confidential information, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President says as Zambia heads towards the August 12, 2021 polls, it will become fashionable for some people to disregard the oaths and deliberately reveal or transmit restricted information to the public.

“As we head towards elections next year, it is important for people who take oath and swear true allegiance to the President to protect and preserve the Constitution to live by their word,” he said.

President Lungu said this at State House yesterday when he swore in Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Commissioner Musonda Simwayi and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Commissioner Ndiyoyi Mutiti.

Dr Simwayi takes over from CLICK TO READ MORE