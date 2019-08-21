Lungu starts India tour of duty

ANGELA CHISHIMBA, New Delhi, India

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has arrived in New Delhi, India, on a three-day State visit during which Zambia and India are expected to sign various memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral co-operation.

The reciprocal visit follows his Indian counterpart Shri Ram Nath Kovind's three-day State visit to Zambia in April 2018, the first time an Indian President visited Zambia in 30 years.