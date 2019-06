STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu was yesterday applauded at the on-going conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for stating that investors who are in Africa to reap without paying dues are not right for Zambia and should not be allowed to stay.

President Lungu said a case in point is Vedanta, a mines investor he has had to tell to leave Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/