Lungu says PF development agenda to continue beyond 2021

STEVEN MVULA

Mwense

ZAMBIA and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to build a 1,000 megawatts hydro power station on Luapula River, President Edgar Lungu has said.

And the upgraded Musonda Falls Power Station in Mwense district has been commissioned, with President Lungu declaring that Patriotic Front’s development agenda is unstoppable.

President Lungu said building of the project on Luapula River will be critical to meeting the increasing power requirements arising from growing economic activities in the province.