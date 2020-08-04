Lungu says infrastructure development to continue

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will continue investing in infrastructure projects like road construction regardless of what some political opponents say about its development agenda, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State says his government has continued investing in infrastructure because it is a gateway to enhancing economic growth and productivity in various sectors of the economy.

He said without good roads, there can never be sustainable development because good infrastructure promotes efficiency.

President Lungu was speaking yesterday when he commissioned Makeni Flyover Bridge built under the US$389 million Lusaka City Decongestion Road Project funded by the Indian government.

"We have embarked on several projects aimed at transforming the face of Zambia.