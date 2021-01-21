Lungu salutes Joe Biden

KASUBA MULENGA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has congratulated Joseph Biden for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America (USA).

Mr Biden was sworn in yesterday.

President Lungu has also applauded Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on his victory in elections held on Thursday last week.

On Mr Biden, President Lungu says Zambia and the USA enjoy great bilateral relations and is confident that this will continue under the leadership of Mr Biden.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

On Mr Museveni’s election, President Lungu said: “I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr Museveni’s leadership.”

He said Mr Museveni's victory shows the confidence and trust which Ugandans have in