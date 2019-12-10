STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his being mentioned in alleged illegal trade of mukula logs is a case of falsehoods being perpetrated by some Zambian journalists.
And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says he understands the cultural norms and sensitivity of Zambians regarding homosexuality.
The head of State has advised journalists to rise above fake news and return to professional reporting
Lungu rubbishes mukula smuggling talk
