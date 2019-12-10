News

Lungu rubbishes mukula smuggling talk

December 10, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu with British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley (left) at State House when the envoy paid a courtesy call on the head of State yesterday. PICTURE: ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his being mentioned in alleged illegal trade of mukula logs is a case of falsehoods being perpetrated by some Zambian journalists.
And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says he understands the cultural norms and sensitivity of Zambians regarding homosexuality.
The head of State has advised journalists to rise above fake news and return to professional reporting

